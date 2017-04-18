Appeals from both sides of Saddle Ridge

Both the developer and an opposition group have filed intent notices to appeal the Saddle Ridge housing development approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The town received the notices last week, before the deadline to file such appeals, from the combined two development entities behind the project, Saddle Developers LLC and Silver Sport Associates, and from an ad hoc citizens group that is fighting the project, the Coalition to Save Easton.

The case will now move to the court system, with more detailed appeals paperwork to be filed in the future.

The P&Z unanimously approved the 66-unit, 48-lot development on March 13. Saddle Ridge would involve building single-family and duplex units on about 114 acres at Sport Hill Road, Westport Road (Route 136), Cedar Hill Road, and Silver Hill Road. Thirty percent of the units are to be designated as affordable under the state’s affordable housing law, known as 8-30g.

Appeals from both sides were expected, with the developer challenging some of the multiple conditions put on the zoning approval and opponents trying to overturn the decision and stop the development from being built.

The Coalition to Save Easton was a legal intervener in the Saddle Ridge application process, allowing the group to present its own expert testimony.

At the April 6 Board of Selectmen meeting, three residents commented on the Saddle Ridge approval. They questioned why the Conservation Commission wasn’t able to file an appeal of the P&Z decision based on the fact the P&Z didn’t send the newest Saddle Ridge application to Conservation for a new inland wetlands approval.

In Easton, the Conservation Commission acts as the local inland wetlands regulatory agency. With a modified application, the P&Z has the latitude to determine if a development plan is essentially the same as a previous application and therefore doesn’t require a new inland wetlands application.

In 2014, a somewhat similar Saddle Ridge plan received inland wetlands approval from Conservation but was rejected by P&Z because of inconsistencies between the affordable and market-rate units.

Resident Grant Monsarrat told the selectmen the P&Z “has bypassed our Conservation Commission and approved the project unilaterally.” He said that, based on the minutes of a recent Conservation Commission meeting, that commission felt the P&Z action “usurped Conservation’s statutory authority while expecting them to take responsibility for enforcement.”

Monsarrat, like the other public speakers, made references to the Conservation Commission voting to have commission Chairman Dori Wollen meet with First Selectman Adam Dunsby on a possible appeal.

‘Is there a reason?’

Resident Debbie Klein, whose property abuts the Saddle Ridge site, asked why the Conservation Commission “wasn’t at least heard. … Is there a reason?”

“To me, it’s your job as first selectman to at least answer these people,” Klein said to Dunsby.

Klein said while she could accept Saddle Ridge if the development abided by the three-acre zoning for the property, the project as approved would “break zoning.” She said she worries about the impact on her drinking well, pond and property value.

Selectmen traditionally do not respond to specific concerns raised by people during the public speaking portion of Board of Selectmen meetings. Dunsby told speakers he would talk to them about the matter if they called or visited him at his Town Hall office.

Wollen didn’t speak on the issue but was present at the meeting, and later offered comments to The Courier.

“It’s all true. They bypassed Conservation,” said Wollen, referring to the P&Z decision not to require a new inland wetlands approval for Saddle Ridge.

Wollen said Conservation’s 2014 approval was “specific to that application. We didn’t see this application.” And based on her understanding of the 2016 application sent to the P&Z, she said, “it looks like there were substantial changes.”

She said the 2014 inland wetlands approval was never formally filed “because the applicant immediately appealed the conditions and that case is still in court, unresolved.”

The 2014 Saddle Ridge wetlands approval included 30 conditions, and the developer is in court trying to overturn some of those conditions.

The 2106 approval

In its decision last month, the P&Z concluded that the 2014 inland wetlands approval was sufficient for the 2016 application. The 2016 P&Z approval resolution states that the developer must incorporate the “approval conditions [of] the Conservation Commission (after resolution of the pending appeal).”

P&Z’s engineering consultant found that the 2016 plan, as submitted and then revised during the application process, would not have any more impact on wetlands or the watershed than the 2014 plan that received Conservation Commission approval.

Wollen spoke against the new Saddle Ridge application during a Jan. 3 public hearing. In a letter to P&Z detailing her concerns at that time, Wollen noted that the Conservation Commission’s 2014 wetland approval was never filed on town land records due to the developer’s appeal, the amount of a required sediment and erosion control cash bond can’t be determined without Conservation looking at the new plan, and 2014 maps on how much wetlands would be disturbed for construction now are obsolete.

Wollen also said P&Z’s outside engineer, LandTech, had recommended additional control measures on the 2016 plan. “The fact alone that additional erosion control measures have been recommended by LandTech tells you that the current plans are not the same as the ones approved in 2014,” Wollen wrote.

It is expected that the lack of getting a new wetlands approval for the 2016 application will be part of the Coalition to Save Easton’s Saddle Ridge appeal.

In its 2016 approval, the P&Z rezoned the Saddle Ridge parcel from three-acre, single-family home zoning to a newly created Planned Housing Opportunity zone. It noted that statute 8-30g puts a particularly high burden on towns seeking to reject affordable housing applications when they have limited affordable housing stock, as is the case in Easton.