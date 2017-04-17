Six area teens injured in crash on Route 107 on Friday

Six teens from Redding, Easton and Fairfield were injured in a single car crash on Route 107 near Umpawauag Road at 4:45 p.m.

A black Jeep Liberty was traveling north on Route 107 when the driver lost control, “crossed the southbound travel lane of Route 107 , struck a tree and caught fire,” a press release from Redding Police said.

All occupants were transported to area and regional hospitals with serious to critical injuries.

The case is being investigated by members of the Redding Major Traffic Crash Investigation Team.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or its occupants is asked to contact Sergeant Tim Succi at (203) 938-3400 or [email protected]