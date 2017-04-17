Easton Courier

Earth Day event to benefit Aspetuck Land Trust

By HAN Network on April 17, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Aspetuck Brew Lab, 3389 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport will be donating $1 for every pint and $2 for every 64-oz growler to Aspetuck Land Trust on Friday, April 21, from 3:30-9 p.m. As a special Earth Day bonus, those who sign up to become new or renewing members of Aspetuck Land Trust at the $100 Naturalist level will receive a free pint and an Aspetuck Land Trust T-shirt. To make a donation before the event (click here), and bring the receipt to receive a free pint and land trust T-shirt.

The 7-barrel brewery, owned and operated by husband/wife team Peter and Tara Cowles from Fairfield, features a 50-person taproom serving beers for on-premise consumption and filling growlers to go. Having worked for the Land Trust for almost 10 years before starting the Brew Lab, Tara is thrilled to support the Aspetuck Land Trust on Earth Day. “We’ve been so warmly welcomed by the community that we feel it’s important to give back, and Aspetuck Land Trust is a great partner for Earth Day.”

The brewery takes its name from its water source, the Aspetuck watershed. “Aspetuck literally means ‘river from a high place’ in an Algonquin language,” said Peter. “We strive to take beer to a higher place and are proud to be the first brewery in Connecticut’s largest city since the 1930s.” Similarly Aspetuck Land Trust takes its name from the Aspetuck River that flows through the four towns the land trust serves: Westport, Weston, Easton and Fairfield.

Peter Cowles (right), CEO of Aspetuck Brew Lab (www.aspetuckbrewlab.com), and David Brant, Executive Director of Aspetuck Land Trust (www.aspetucklandtrust.org), toasting their fundraising event for Earth Day on April 22 at Aspetuck Brew Lab, 3389 Fairfield avenue in the Black Rock neighborhood of Bridgeport. A percentage of sales will be donated to the Land Trust.

Peter Cowles (right), CEO of Aspetuck Brew Lab and David Brant, executive director of Aspetuck Land Trust.

