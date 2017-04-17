Aspetuck Land Trust holds spring hikes

Hawk walk

Local hawk-bander Larry Fischer will lead a spring hawk walk in the orchard of the 1,009 acre Trout Brook Valley Preserve in Easton/Weston on Saturday, April 22, from 1-3 p.m.

The 100+ acre orchard fields are an important habitat for hawks flying down the east coast flyway and is one of the last great open fields on the New England Coast.

Wildflower walk

Spring ephemerals hike with Anthony Zemba, environmental specialist/ certified ecologist/soil scientist will be held on Sunday, April 23, from 1-3 p.m., at Trout Brook Valley, Bradley Road, Weston.

Zemba will be searching for spring ephemerals — a group of wildflowers that only bloom early in the growing season before the overhead canopy of trees and shrubs leaf out. He also will talk about the ecological role that these curious plants play in the forest ecology.

Stone walls walk

Aspetuck Land Trust Board Member, Alan Goldbecker will lead a walk through the 40-acre Poindexter Preserve on Saturday, April 29, from 10-11:30 a.m. The preserve is a good example of old Connecticut farm land returning to forest with lots of stone walls.

Wear sturdy shoes and protection from deer ticks which are present at this time of year.

Park: Rosedale on Judd Road, between Maple Road and Knapp Street.

To reserve a spot for any of these hikes, email RSVP contact with your name, date(s), and number in party to [email protected]. If unsure of weather, call 203-331-1906 the morning of hike for status. Wear appropriate clothes, shoes, and bring a water bottle. There is a 30 person maximum per hike.

For more information, visit aspetucklandtrust.org.