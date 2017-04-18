Easton police log: Checking account hacked, brush fire

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from April 10 to April 16.

Monday, April 10

7:21 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

7:55 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. Center Road.

8:58 — Motor vehicle stop. Violation of all-terrain vehicle. Infraction. North Park Avenue.

8:59 — Utility. Phone wire hanging. Referred to Utility. Hunting Ridge Road.

9:33 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

10:06 — Animal. Chickens in roadway. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Highway.

12 p.m. — Programmed patrol. Roaming dogs in area check. Programmed patrol. Elm Drive.

12:34 — Suspicious activity. Knocking heard on door. No one there when checked. Assisted. Norton Road.

1:29 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

1:41 — Fraud false pretenses. Checking account hacked. Assisted. Morehouse Road.

2 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Failure to carry registration. Verbal warning. Route 59.

3:17 — Animal. Rabid raccoon. Assisted. Rock House Road.

3:54 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 59.

4:51 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

5:08 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

5:39 — Animal. Rabid skunk in yard. Assisted. West Road.

5:56 — Accident. Car vs. guardrail. No injuries. Failure to drive right. Investigation. Route 58.

7:43 — Utility. Cable wire down. Referred to Utility. Westwood Drive.

Tuesday, April 11

12:05 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to keep right. Verbal warning. Route 58.

10:19 — Animal. Owner walking dog when two dogs ran off property and attacked her dog. Dog taken to vet. Dogs are not registered. Owner was not home at the time. Referred to animal control officer. Ridgeway Road.

11:30 — Animal. Dead possum in roadway. Referred to animal control officer. Center Road.

Wednesday, April 12

1 a.m. — Suspicious motor vehicle. Simple trespass at Union Cemetery. Verbal warning. Route 59.

1:26 — Noise. Complaint of barking dogs. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

2:01 — Motor vehicle stop. Tail lamps not working. Verbal warning. South Park Avenue.

7:15 — Animal. Baby deer struck by vehicle. No contact/gone on arrival. Route 59.

8:26 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop. Written warning. Morehouse Road.

9:16 — Animal. Report of lost dog. Found later. Referred to animal control officer. Ferndale Drive.

11:10 — Criminal mischief mail box. Pulled out of ground and thrown across street. Clear, no action. Maple Road.

11:20 — Animal. Owner retrieved dog from shelter. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

11:47 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Maple Road.

12:15 p.m. — Alarm. Cooking set off alarm. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Judd Road.

2:04 — Animal. Bear possibly in yard overnight. Referred to animal control officer. Vista Drive.

2:05 — Animal. Complaint of dog left outside all day and barks from morning to afternoon. Referred to animal control officer. Judd Road.

4:01 — Fire call. Barrel burning. Homeowner advised of open burn policy. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. North Park Avenue.

5 — Animal. Large snapping turtle in roadway. Assisted. Banks Road.

7:35 — State property. Truck crossing sign knocked down. Referred to State Highway Department. Route 58.

Thursday, April 13

8:26 a.m. — Animal. Lost dog found. Assisted. Wedgewood Drive.

8:49 — Criminal mischief mail box. Damaged. Assisted. Maple Road.

9:52 — Criminal mischief mail box. Several on street damaged. Assisted. Knapp Street.

12:31 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 59.

2:20 — Animal. Dog found. Returned to owner. Referred to animal control officer. North Park Avenue.

Friday, April 14

1:51 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonably speed. Verbal warning. Route 59.

8:06 — Dumping/littering. Garbage dumped near the open space trail. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Beers Road.

12:57 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop. Written warning. Morehouse Road.

1:36 — Animal. Found dog at dog park. Returned to owner. Referred to animal control officer. Sport Hill Road.

2:27 — Fire call. Brush fire. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Deepwood Road.

3:36 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop. Written warning. Stones Throw Road.

4:22 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Infraction. Route 58.

Saturday, April 15

12:59 — Fire call. Cooking smoke. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Stones Throw Road.

1:18 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 58.

11:42 — Animal. Opossum in yard. Wanted animal control officer to check out. Ran into woods. Referred to animal control officer. Ferndale Drive.

12:06 p.m. — Animal. Turn in for quarantine. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

3:26 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. Route 59.

5:04 — Utility. Low hanging wires. Referred to Utility. Wells Hill Road.

5:49 — Suspicious person. Simple trespass on Aquarion property. Verbal warning. Route 136.

5:54 — Fire call. Grill on fire. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Kachele Street.

10:01 — Suspicious motor vehicle. Simple trespass and failure to renew registration. Verbal warning. Church Road.

11:37 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

Sunday, April 16

12:03 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 136.

12:54 p.m. — Noise. Gunshot noise spooking horses. Assisted. Sport Hill Road.

7:51 — Animal. Found yellow lab brought to shelter. Assisted. Easton Heights Lane.