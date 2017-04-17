Easton Courier

Girls lacrosse: Joel Barlow 13, Masuk 5

By Easton Courier on April 17, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

A five-goal lead held up for the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team in a 13-5 win over Mask at home on Monday, April 17.

The Falcons went up 7-2 after one half of play and did not left up for the remainder of the night.

Tess Siburn led the Falcons with six goals. Cat Goncalves and Sarah Witherbee each netted two.

Julia Shapiro, Hannah Tunick and Maggie Porter all scored one apiece. Elena Patron had an assist.

Gabby Becket led MAsuk with three goals.

Eve Grassie made eight saves in goal for Barlow, now 3-3.

