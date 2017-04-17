Coming from behind twice, the Joel Barlow High baseball team edged Brookfield 5-4 at home on Monday, April 17.

Barlow fell behind 2-0 after a half inning but went on top 3-2 in the bottom of he first. Barlow pitcher Claire McCann then threw three scoreless innings before the Bobcats added two more in the five.

Two runs in the sixth gave the Falcons a lead they did not lose.

Briana Marcelino had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Samantha Hilford also had two hits and drove in a run. Taylor Macchoa hit a two-run home and also scored a run.

McCann got her first high school win, allowing four runs on eight hits with 11 strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter.