LETTER: Easton should hold Curriculum Committee meeting

To the Editor:

In a letter to members of the Easton Board of Education, at the February Board of Education meeting and also during the Board of Finance Public Hearing, I made requests that an Easton Curriculum Committee Meeting should occur before this year’s budget vote. Easton has not had a Curriculum Committee meeting since before 2015. CT Statute provides each school district “(a) establish a school district curriculum committee. The committee shall recommend, develop review and approve all curriculum for the local or regional school district.” (Chp 170, Sec. 10-220)

Many changes have occurred in Connecticut since the 1990’s in regard to curriculum and Common Core Standards (CCSS). Dr. Sandra Stosky, a member of the CCSS team, would not sign the CCSS due to the fact they lack intended goals. Much of the curricular materials are being patched into Connecticut’s CCSS. CCSS largely have developmentally inappropriate standards, and so do the curricular materials.

Local education concerns have included phonics — lacking in early grades, cursive — not “mastery,” and math — framed in difficult ways to help own children with homework. On the forefront — the NextGen Science standards, as well as new sexual education curriculum, which will begin in kindergarten instead of the current fifth and sixth grade material.

And the testing for the new CCSS, Connecticut’s Smarter Balanced Assessments, are neither credible and thusly do not follow required state “mastery test” inquiries to instrument validity and provide the truth.

Local control of the curriculum exists — and with our taxes paying for education, we locally approve what is being taught in the schools. The Easton Board of Education needs to follow statute and hold a Curriculum Committee meeting. Do so before the vote, and do your elected duty for the Easton community.

Anne Manusky, M.Ed. LPC