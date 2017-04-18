Police release names of occupants in crash on Route 107

Redding police have released the names of six teenagers who were occupants in a car that crashed on Route 107 near Umpawaug Road on Friday, April 14.

The six people “critically and seriously injured” are:

• Ryan Capozziello, 18 of Fairfield

• Allison Loder, 17, of Easton

• Ryan Gombos, 16, of Easton

• Janelle Pompea, 16 of Redding

• Thomas Bull, 18 of Fairfield, and

• Grant Ciccarello, 16 of Redding.

The specific dynamics of the crash (who was driving, where the occupants were seated, etc.) have not been released by police as the accident investigation is ongoing.

Redding Police Chief Doug Fuchs said his investigators are going to look at the accident and attempt to “back up a day,” and understand all of the factors leading up to the crash. He added that such an investigation could take months.

In terms of a narrative, Fuchs says the vehicle, a black Jeep Liberty, was traveling northeast on Route 107 near Umpawaug Road when it left the road and struck a tree. One passenger is known to have been ejected during the crash.

Sometime after the crash, the vehicle caught fire. A group of passersby stopped when they came upon the crash and pulled the remaining occupants out of the vehicle before first responders arrived.

The current medical status of the occupants will not be released by police, except to say that when they were initially transported all involved had “serious and critical” injuries.

The occupants were brought to three different area hospitals after the crash, and some were airlifted to other locations afterwards, Fuchs said.

All three Redding EMS companies, and a Ridgefield EMS company responded to the crash, along with police officers and firefighters.