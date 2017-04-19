Selectmen extend police chief’s contract

The Board of Selectmen has voted to extend the police chief’s contract for two more years and alter his salary schedule.

The selectmen had been approached by the Police Commission about changing the contract, partly to ensure continuity by making sure Chief Tim Shaw’s contract did not end at the same time as that of the Police Department’s only captain.

At their April 6 meeting, the selectmen unanimously voted to extend Shaw’s contract by two more years, through the end of fiscal year 2022-23.

Based on the new contract, Shaw will be paid $109,000 in 2018-19, $115,000 in 2019-20, and $123,000 in 2020-21, then receive pay increases in the final two years of the contract — fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23 — that are consistent with those of other non-union municipal workers.

Previously, Shaw’s salary was to increase in every year of his contract by the same amount as for other non-union town workers in Easton.

During discussion, First Selectman Adam Dunsby said Shaw’s pay increases now are “probably higher than what could have been received by the other method,” and this was important to the Police Commission.

Dunsby said the commission, in addition to requesting a longer term for the chief, felt the pay schedule should be changed to make the pension “competitive.”

Leading up to the vote, the Police Commission and Board of Selectmen had extensive discussions about who has direct authority over the chief’s contract. They appear to have found a way to move forward on the matter.

Municipal fiscal years run from July 1 of one calendar year to June 30 of the next year.

Appointments

The selectmen unanimously made appointments to the Board of Finance, Planning and Zoning Commission, and Commission on Aging.

Jamie Weinstein, a Democrat, was appointed as an alternate to the Board of Finance. His term lasts until 2023.

Ross Ogden, an alternate on the P&Z, was named as a full member of that land use board. His term as a commissioner will expire in 2020. Ogden is a Democrat.

Alison Sternberg was appointed as a P&Z alternate. Her term lasts until 2020 and she is a Republican.

The P&Z has had two vacancies in recent months — with one missing member and one missing alternate. It also has a member, Milan Spisek, who does not attend meetings.

Mary Pajonas, a Republican, was appointed as an alternate to the Commission on Aging through 2020.

The Democratic and Republican town committees make recommendations to fill positions on boards and commissions.

Law firm selected

The Board of Selectmen appointed the law firm of Berchem, Moses & Devlin to represent the town in two cases.

The law firm, with offices in Westport, Milford and Norwalk, will represent the Conservation Commission in an appeal by Susan B. and Anthony B. Farmer. The commission denied an application by the Farmers for a house on a rear lot at 200 Morehouse Road.

Conservation Commission Chairman Dori Wollen, in a brief explanation of the case to the selectmen, said the Farmer inland wetlands application involved a property with a large regulated area and that the commission visited the site during the process and had an “extensive discussion” before making its decision.

Berchem, Moses & Devlin will also represent the town in assessment appeals filed by two development entities — Adirondack Estates and Rock Ridge Estates.

Public comments

In addition to comments involving the Saddle Ridge housing plan’s zoning approval (see separate story), resident June Logie questioned why Ray Martin was still serving as a P&Z alternate.

Martin recently pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of an unlawful substance (anabolic steroids), a misdemeanor. He previously served on the Police Commission but stopped attending meetings of that board when first charged in the steroids case in 2015. His Police Commission term has since expired. He remains active on the P&Z.