Become a teen volunteer

The teen department at the Easton Public Library is accepting applications for teens entering sixth through 12th grade in the fall, who are interested in volunteering over the summer and throughout the school year. The library is looking for volunteers to help with the children’s summer reading program and other programs throughout the year.

Library staff is also hoping to find Innovation Ambassadors for the new Innovation Space, a do-it-yourself space offering a hands-on experience with crafts, technology, and all things STEM, ranging from Minecraft to knitting, and everything in between.

If you are interested in volunteering for the summer, fill out an online application as soon as possible. You can find the volunteer application at eastonlibrary.org. For more information, contact the teen librarian, Elizabeth Portillo, at [email protected].