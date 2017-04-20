The Joel Barlow High varsity softball team finished last week on a high note in an extra-inning win at New Milford, following two heartbreakers against Danbury and South-West Conference rival Newtown.

The Danbury Hatters came to Redding on Tuesday, April 11, in what would turn out to be a pitcher’s duel with runs coming at a premium. Danbury opened with a run in the top of the first off starter Caitlin Colangelo, but the junior settled in and held the Hatters in check, before yielding to freshman reliever Claire McCann, who was equally effective throughout.

Barlow got on the scoreboard in the fourth when Briana Marcelino led off the inning drilling a triple down the left field line and came around to score on a Taylor Macchia sacrifice fly to center to knot the score at 1-1.

The Hatters took a 3-1 lead in the sixth as successive singles and a few Barlow mishaps put the hosts down late. Marcelino singled in the sixth, stole second and came around to score on McCann’s single to right, but Barlow could get no closer and fell just short.

McCann took the loss in relief as Barlow was paced by Marcelino’s two-for-three performance with two runs scored. Lydia Dazzo was also two for three, with McCann and Kristen Acocella adding the only offense as the Falcons managed only six hits against Danbury ace Alexa McCadey.

The story was much the same when defending SWC champ Newtown visited Barlow on Wednesday, when McCann and Colangelo teamed up again in facing the Nighthawks and their ace, Sara Kennedy.

Neither team produced much offense through the first five innings, as the pitching pretty much controlled the contest. Newtown struck first as Kamdynn Maroney took McCann deep and the Nighthawks manufactured a run off Colangelo in relief to take a 2-0 lead.

Kennedy struggled in the fifth and was hit hard in the sixth. Sabrina Lalor ripped a double to the center, followed by RBI singles by Marcelino and Macchia to knot the score at 2-2. Both pitchers settled in and the game went into extra innings.

Maroney led off the ninth with a single, moved over to second on a passed ball and scored on Megan Gouda’s single with the eventual winning run as Barlow fell 3-2.

McCann and Colangelo pitched well with Colangelo taking the loss in relief. Lalor, Marcelino and Macchia spaced the three Barlow hits.

“We had a bit of a hangover with Danbury following our win over Pomperaug,” said Barlow head coach Craig Sears, “but I was very pleased with the effort going nine innings with two-time defending champs Newtown.”

Barlow traveled to New Milford on Friday focused on ending the week on a positive note. The Falcons wasted no time. Acocella singled in the first, followed by a Marcelino double, and came around to score on Macchia’s liner to center.

Samantha Hilford led off the second by drilling a home run to center to extend the Falcons’ lead to 2-0. Barlow added a run in the third as Colangelo singled to center. Courtesy runner Gaby Tuccinardi moved over on a passed ball and scored on Acocella’s single for a 3-0 lead.

The Green Wave came back strong in the third by tying the score with three singles and a sacrifice fly as the Falcons and New Milford were locked in what is usually a tight match-up in conference play.

The hosts took a 4-3 lead in the fourth, but Barlow battled back.

Colangelo and Lalor singled in the fifth and were delivered by Acocella’s double to left center to regain the lead. New Milford came right back with two of its own in the fifth to take back the lead, with Barlow tying it up in the sixth as Macchia reached on an error and came around to score on a wild pitch.

The game went into extra innings, with Colangelo and New Milford starter Pascento going the distance. Barlow took the lead for good as Acocella led off the eighth belting a homer to left, followed by Marcelino reaching on an error and scoring on McCann’s sac fly to deep right to give Barlow an 8-6 lead.

The Green Wave loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth with one, but Colangelo pitched out of it to preserve the important win for the Falcons.

Acocella was four for four with four RBI. Colangelo had two hits and scored twice, with Hilford delivering a homer.

“Our win at New Milford was important for our record, but also because we didn’t play well defensively and came away with a victory,” said Sears. “In a back-and-forth game, you certainly learn a lot about your team from a toughness standpoint. We are focusing on our mental toughness and have been in every game, and I want to keep that rolling.”

Barlow’s offensive attack has been led by a different player in each contest, which should prove important as the team moves along in the season.

Now 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the SWC, Barlow hosts Stratford on Friday, is home to New Milford on Monday and is at Newtown on Wednesday. All games are at 4:15 p.m.