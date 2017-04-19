Signing day

Eight Joel Barlow High seniors signed National Letters of Intent to play a sport in college next year. From left, are Austin Houser (volleyball, Santa Clara State University), Ben Ruffing (track and field, Boston College), Milan Spisek (track and field, Southern Connecticut State University), Nick Nonnenmacher (swimming, Middlebury College), Tess Siburn (lacrosse, University of Mary Washington), Briana Marcelino (softball, University of Connecticut), Tatiana Naclerio (field hockey, Bentley University) and Kristen Acocella (Dickinson College).