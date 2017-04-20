Rain did not put a damper on the Joel Barlow High girls tennis team’s chances for victory when it hosted Masuk.

The Falcons completed all but one match on Wednesday, April 19. By then the outcome was already decided as the Falcons prevailed 6-0.

All but one of the matches featured straight sets. Maddie Massey got the win at first singles with 6-1, 6-2 scores over Madeline Lesko.

Call Higgins was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Jessica Kumar at second singles and Elizabeth McCain posted 6-1, 6-2 scored over Sneha Sureshanand at third singles. Barlow’s Anastasia Fassman and Danielle Lazzaro split sets at fourth singles and were tied at 1-1 in the third before rain halted the match.

All the doubles matches were completed. Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko were in the No. 1 spot for a 6-2, 6-2 win over Michele Cobuzzi and Michele Antony.

The only sweep of the day was at second singles with Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban defeating Julia Vincent and Sabrina Campos 6-0, 6-0. Callie Bast and Laurel Winslow were at third singles for a 6-2, 6-2 win over Violet Carlson and Gillian Ciaccio.