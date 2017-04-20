Region 9 teachers awarded $31,000 in grants

Region 9 teachers were awarded $31,000 in Fund for Teachers (FFT) grants.

As FFT Fellows, the teachers will spend part of their summer vacations traveling to various places in the world to pursue personally designed learning experiences in various fields and disciplines. Teachers will document their journeys, and when they return, they will apply what they learned to enhance student experiences in their classrooms.

Region 9 teachers awarded FFT grants are:

Jennifer Rose of Helen Keller Middle School — To attend iEARN’s annual Conference and Youth Summit in Marrakesh, Morocco, to learn best practices for using technology to build global understanding and collaborate with global peers to establish a virtual exchange.

Gwynne Wittmann, Diane Lavoie, Michael Angelis, Laura Brown, and Andrea Rowland of Joel Barlow High School — To attend the International Society for Technology in Education conference in San Antonio to learn how teachers from around the country bring technology into the classroom to support differentiated instruction.

Debra Taubner and Beth Bailey of JBHS — To expand artistic approaches to plein air painting and Renaissance art at the Le Marche Retreat Watercolour Painting and Yoga Workshop in Tuscany to enrich painting and art history learning.

Jeffrey Brown of JBHS — To participate in a Colorado Outward Bound program to inspire a new, experiential backpacking unit for at-risk students while also researching the societal and health effects of the state’s recreational marijuana policy for use in health classrooms.

Rebecca Holden of Redding Elementary School — To join a tour of Cuba’s art, architecture, music, and culture to create projects for fourth and fifth graders on the unique places and people from this evolving country.

“The Dalio Foundation and Fund for Teachers supports teachers who identify needs and opportunities in their school communities, seek out solutions, and strive for excellent teaching and learning by demonstrating awareness, inquiry, empathy, and resilience. We are proud to add these newly selected Connecticut FFT Fellows to our cohort of teacher experts and leaders,” said Karen Webb, FFT executive director.

Information: http://www.fundforteachers.org/