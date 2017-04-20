Investing in the future with The Milford Bank

Sponsored Content:
Investing in your dream home can be a daunting process if you don’t have the right support.
That’s why The Milford Bank is the local choice for mortgage services — offering a powerful combination of hometown service and local decision-making — with programs and rates that favorably compete with larger institutions.
“The Milford Bank is a hometown community bank,” Senior Vice President of Retail Lending Paul Mulligan said. “You can make payments at local branches, you can speak with real people, and have loan questions answered right here in Connecticut.”
The Milford Bank offers an extensive selection of lending products and services to meet virtually any need, such as term loans to purchase, refinance or improve a residential property; or home equity lines of credit to have access to cash when needed.
“Maybe you want to renovate your house, maybe you want to fix up your kitchen, or buy new furniture,” Mulligan said. “You can also use it to help with college education expenses, be it your children or your own — these products are a great way to assist with any financial need.”
Applying for a mortgage with The Milford Bank is made easier through the online submission process. Customers can submit a mortgage application via the bank’s newly redesigned web center. From start to finish, you can apply for a loan in as little as twenty minutes.
The Milford Bank will include its personal touch every step of the way, with mortgage specialists or Branch staff at your service. They are ready to meet with customers at their convenience.
“Mortgages are a commodity, so we differentiate the customer’s experience by having people answer your questions at a local level. Not only is The Milford Bank “High Touch” when it comes to customer contact, but we are also “High Tech” with our web based application portal. They are not mutually exclusive at The Milford Bank.” Mulligan added.
After closing on a loan, The Milford Bank will service it as well, ensuring local contact throughout the experience.
Homeowner Michael Caro dreamed of building his own house in Connecticut, and The Milford Bank made that possible.
“Mr. Mulligan walked me through the process of obtaining a construction mortgage, drawing on this mortgage as needed, and clearly explained the process from start to finish,” Caro said. “The bank personnel were available by phone, e-mail, and in-person every step of the way.
“One year later, we’re in our new house, sold the old one and paid down the majority of the new mortgage,” Caro said. It’s great to use a local bank.”
Jon Bellonio and Leah Whelan were hitting dead ends when they sought to build their own house. While some banks were not willing to work with their budget, The Milford Bank stepped in to help make their dream become reality.
“Going into this project we had multiple questions regarding the loan and the process that was to follow,” Whelan said. “The Milford Bank was always available for questions and gave speedy responses. Not only did The Milford Bank accommodate us, they were easy to work with. I would recommend to anyone looking to build a house to contact The Milford Bank for a loan.”
Visit one of the The Milford Bank’s multiple locations or learn more at MilfordBank.com. For more information on purchasing a home or borrowing against the equity in your home, email Paul Mulligan at [email protected].
The Milford Bank; Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.