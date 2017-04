Scores remained consistent for the Joel Barlow High girls golf team in a 215-312 win over host Bunnell at Oronoque Country Club on Thursday, April 20.

The Trojans had all of their scores shoot in the 50s. Molly Healey was the medalist for the match with a 50. Shannon Gilbert improved her score significantly from the season opener for a 53.

Both Madison Amente and Elena Bosak had rounds of 56. Also playing in the match, Jessica Huminski had a 61.