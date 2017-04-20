Another sweep went the way of the Joel Barlow High girls tennis team as it defeated host New Fairfield 7-0 on Thursday, April 20.

Barlow won all of the matches in straight sets. Maddie Massey defeated Dana Nevine 6-2, 6-2 at first singles and Cally Higgins did likewise to Licie Tuthill in the No. 2 spot with 6-1, 6-2 scores.

Just missing a sweep at third singles, Elizabeth McCain was a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Lena Ciardi. Anastasia Fassman got that shutout at fourth singes with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Sophia Salem.

Teaming up at first doubles, Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko had 6-1, 6-4 scores to beat Natalie Valez and Lili Racal. Kirsty Kudej and Veronica Galban were at second doubles to defeated Fiona Brockner and Meghan Aahmati 6-0, 6-3.

Callie Bast and Laurel Winslow were winners at third doubles with 6-2, 6-3 scores against Kelsey Finlay and Kellie Murtha.