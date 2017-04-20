Easton Courier

Boys lacrosse: New Fairfield 11, Joel Barlow 7

By Easton Courier on April 20, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Unable to mount an attack in the second half, the Joel Barlow High boys varsity lacrosse team lost 11-7 to host New Fairfield on Thursday, April 20.

The Falcons, who trailed 4-1 in the first quarter, bounced back to tie it at 4-4 early in the second frame and the score was also knotted at 7-7 at halftime.

When play resumed Barlow had trouble holding onto the ball and could not capitalize on fewer scoring chances. In the meantime, the Rebels put four goals on the board for the win.

Jack Goldburg scored two goals for Barlow. Tyler Starrett, Grayson DiMiceli (two assists), Tom Rossini (one assist) and Max Sokolich (one assist) each scored one.

Alec Wilson made 10 saves in goal for the Falcons.

