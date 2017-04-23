COMMENTARY: A renewed commitment to community

Tony Hwang
Name-calling. Vitriol. Personal attacks.
You see it every day these days in state capitols and in Washington, D.C.
Compassion might seem to be in short supply. Division? Division seems to be everywhere.
For anyone out there who has lost hope, let me tell you about the Connecticut residents that I interact with every day:
- These are people who believe that our differences — even when significant — are not so insurmountable that we cannot find common ground.
- These are people who agree that — when confronted with differences of opinion — we must resist the urge to simply run to our respective corners.
- These are people who know we will never find meaningful solutions by waging political trench warfare.
The Connecticut residents that I meet at the State Capitol and across the state believe it is firmly within our control as individuals, as neighbors and as citizens to make our community a better place to work and to live. Now more than ever, they are seeking and finding ways to join together with common purpose and put people before politics.
And that’s tremendously encouraging. Times like these reaffirm my belief that when we commit ourselves to our communities, we can make a meaningful impact and improve people’s lives. By actively engaging in our local communities, we can find ways to assist those who need help and remember that by working together we can achieve favorable results for everyone.
As a state senator, I am working to put Connecticut back on a predictable, sustainable long-term path by controlling government spending without passing the burden on to taxpayers. Predictability, sustainability and pro-job growth policies will allow us to more reliably provide critical services to the most vulnerable people in our communities. When we all do our small part to care for and be kind to one another, that positive impact multiplies.
In a world full of uncertainty, we can and will find strength in unity, in personal connection, and in the will to understand and listen to each other. So let us inspire and motivate one another. Realize the lasting value of a simple act of intentional kindness. Renew our commitments to our communities — and to one another.
Tony Hwang (SenatorHwang.com) represents the 28th Senate District, which includes Fairfield, Newtown, Westport, Weston and Easton. He can be reached at 860-240-8805 and at [email protected]
