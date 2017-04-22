LETTER: Energy task force marks Earth Day

To the Editor:

For Earth Day (April 22), the Easton Energy Task Force renews focus on five core beliefs:



1) This beautiful planet is the only one we have, and Earth needs our collective effort to ensure its continued health. It doesn’t matter with which political party we affiliate.



2) The Earth is in some trouble right now, and climate change must be addressed. Of the 17 warmest years on record, 16 have occurred since the year 2000. Temperatures have set new records for the last three years in a row. Expected perils include drought, sea level rise/coastal flooding, and severe storms.



3) Humans are the worst perpetrators of environmental damage AND the greatest hope. We have the smarts, technology, and creative capacity for new solutions. Do we have the collective will?



4) Changes ARE possible, at every level. Individuals and families can change habits (think carpools, thermostats), towns and states can make strategic investments (think transit, solar farms), nations can set transformative policy (think renewable tax credits, multinational agreements). Let’s lead by example.



5) Positive environmental actions generate financial returns! When families set higher air conditioning temps, their electric bills go down. When Easton supports solar, the town saves (more than $29,000 over the last year). When governments invest in renewables, we create good-paying jobs. The U.S. solar industry employed more than 260,000 people last year — a 25% increase.

For Earth Day this year, we invite our neighbors and friends to consider these five beliefs and take action: call or write your elected representatives (often!), get an energy audit and make major energy-saving changes at home, influence change at your place of work, join and support local, national, and international environmental organizations …. Thank you for being a steward of this great planet we call home.

Easton Energy Task Force

Cathy Alfandre, Heidi Armster, Katie Callahan, Regina McNamara, Grace Smith