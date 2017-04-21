Dunsby runs again for Easton’s top seat

First Selectman Adam Dunsby has made up his mind to seek a third term as Easton’s top elected official.

“I do plan to run again,” he said today in his office in the Easton Town Hall. “I like being busy.”

And busy he is. Dunsby, a Republican, was sworn into office Jan. 4 as the new representative for the Connecticut Legislature’s 135th House District. The The 135th District covers Easton, Redding and Weston.

Easton’s first selectman seat and the state representative seat are both part time, and both offices receive part-time pay. Dunsby has virtually no commute to his office at Town Hall, although driving to the Legislative Office Building and the state Capitol building in Hartford can be challenging, he acknowledged.

Dunsby is the first to announce his candidacy for Easton’s Nov. 7 municipal election. Easton Democrats have not announced a first selectman candidate, nor have any Republican or third party challengers come forward. Dunsby ran unopposed in the 2015 election.

A resident of Easton since 2002, Dunsby and his wife, Cathy, have four children who attend or have attended Easton schools.

Dunsby has a doctorate in finance and worked in finance and investment until his election to the first selectman’s seat in November 2013.

Raised in New Jersey, he attended public schools until he entered the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, from which he graduated summa cum laude. He also earned his doctorate in finance from the Wharton School. He met Cathy, a Bryn Mawr graduate, while the two were in college.

Dunsby entered public service almost immediately after moving to Easton. The former chairman of the Republican Town Committee, he served on the Easton Board of Education since 2009 and was chairman for about a year. He served on Easton’s Conservation Commission for about seven years, the final two as its chairman. In addition to public service, he has coached his son’s Little League team.

Dunsby was appointed by House Minority Leader Themis Klarides (R-114) to serve on the Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee, which has jurisdiction over all matters relating to finance, revenue, capital bonding, fees, and taxation.

He also serves on the Education Committee, which has authority over all matters relating to the state Department of Education; local and regional boards of education and the law of collective bargaining covering teachers and professional employees of such boards; vocational rehabilitation; and the Commission on the Arts.

His third assignment is on the Environment Committee, working on issues relating to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection that include conservation, recreation, pollution control, fisheries and game, state parks and forests, water resources and flood and erosion control, and all matters relating to the Department of Agriculture.