Easton Courier

Girls lacrosse: Fairfield Ludlowe 10, Joel Barlow 7

By Easton Courier on April 22, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team could not close a close the gap in its game at Fairfield Ludlow, losing 10-7 in a non-league contest on Saturday, April 22.

Barlow trailed only by a goal (3-2) at halftime. Despite stepping up its attack in the second half, the Falcons could not come any closer.

Cat Goncalves led Barlow with three goals. Tess Siburn netted two.

Elena Petron and Sarah Witherbbe (one assist) each had one. Hannah Tunick and Julia Shapiro each had one assist.

Ashley Moynahan led Fairfield Ludlowe with five goals.

Megan Kowalski had six saves in goal for Barlow.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Baseball: Danbury 11, Joel Barlow 2
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress