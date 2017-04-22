The Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team could not close a close the gap in its game at Fairfield Ludlow, losing 10-7 in a non-league contest on Saturday, April 22.

Barlow trailed only by a goal (3-2) at halftime. Despite stepping up its attack in the second half, the Falcons could not come any closer.

Cat Goncalves led Barlow with three goals. Tess Siburn netted two.

Elena Petron and Sarah Witherbbe (one assist) each had one. Hannah Tunick and Julia Shapiro each had one assist.

Ashley Moynahan led Fairfield Ludlowe with five goals.

Megan Kowalski had six saves in goal for Barlow.