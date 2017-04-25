Easton Courier

Septic cleaning company opens in Easton

By Easton Courier on April 25, 2017 in Business, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Barcello & Son Septic Service is a new business to Fairfield County, owned and operated by long-time Easton resident Chris Barcello.

Barcello has been an excavating contractor since 1989. A professionally licensed Home Improvement Contractor and State of Connecticut Subsurface Sewage Installer, he has expanded his service beyond septic system design, excavation, installation and repair to include septic tank pumping and inspection services.

Barcello & Son Septic Service is located at 334 Wilson Road in Easton. Reach Barcello at 203-452-5560 or [email protected]. Or visit the website at barcelloseptic.com.

