Panel examines media trends during Trump administration

The public is invited to a discussion on the media and politics with panelists including Dave Briggs, co-host of CNN’s Early Start, Reuters reporter Luciana Lopez, Dr. Bill Yousman of Sacred Heart University’s School of Communication & Media Arts, and Nancy Newill Doniger, editor of The Easton Courier.

Read more about Media Matters 2017: Media & Politics, a Panel Discussion.

The panel will take place on Friday, Apr 28, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road, Westport. Patricia Porio of the League of Women Voters will moderate.

From suspected leaks to the press of classified information to President Trump’s declaration that the press is the “enemy of the people,” the news media is not only reporting the news; they often are the news.

Just how polarized has the media become, and how have social and economic trends contributed to changes in the media landscape? How has the emergence of “fake news” — and accusations thereof — affected public trust in the media?

To what extent has the proliferation of social media changed how the American public consumes news? What strategies can individuals use to ensure they are finding accurate and thorough information on political issues?

Community partner: The League of Women Voters of Westport is a nonpartisan political organization, encouraging informed and active participation in government, working to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influencing public policy through education and advocacy.