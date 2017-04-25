Easton police take back unused drugs on April 29

The Easton Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are offering the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

On Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can bring unused drugs for disposal to the Easton Public Library parking lot, 691 Morehouse Road. The unused drugs will be collected with the assistance of the Easton Police Cadets. Residents will not even have to get out of their cars.

Just pull up to where you see the canopy, and your unused drugs will be placed in a bin. At the end of the event a DEA agent will pick up the unused drugs and bring them that afternoon for destruction. Call the Easton Police Department at 203-268-4111 with any questions.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.