Posting shutouts in five of the seven matches, the Joel Barlow High boys tennis team swept Immaculate 7-0 on Monday, April 24.

All but one of the singles matches featured 6-0, 6-0 scores. Eric Raut had this result in a win over Connor Mitchell in the No. 1 spot.

Noah Sobel did likewise to John Leonard at second singles. At third singles, Jesse Hubicki gave up a few games before beating John Paladino 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets.

Getting the sweep at fourth singles,James Fleming defeated John Natal 6-0, 6-0.

Two of the three doubles matches were sweeps, including the top spot, in which Adam Ortiz and Matt Lucido had 6-0, 6-0 scores over Brian Kerins and John Baughman. Alex Harvey and Alex Klein Wassink had the same result against Ben Fletcher and Jack Brookss at second doubles.

Sebastian Frisch and Owen O’Reilly were 6-2, 6-1 winners over Gilson Lojano and Jason Salazar at third doubles.