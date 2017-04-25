Winning its first straight match, the Joel Barlow High girls tennis team defeated Immaculate 6-1, on Monday, April 24, at Rogers Park in Danbury.

All but one of the singles matches went to the Falcons. Maddie Massey posted 6-2, 6-2 scores at No. 1 over Lauren Crone.

Call Higgins was a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Maria Ringes at second singles. Also getting a win, Elizabeth McCain shut out Steph Chimbo 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Immaculate’s only singles win was in the No. 4 spot with Marcella Daily posting 6-1, 6-2 scores over Anastasia Fassman.

At first doubles, Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko were 6-1, 6-3 winners over Vanessa Roman and Keliegh Zuckert. Kirsty Kudej and Veronica Galban wee at second doubles for a 6-3, 6-0 win over Finan Deakin and Jamison Nolan.

The third doubles team of Callie Bast and Laurel Winslow posted 6-3, 6-2 scores to beat Lauren Garvey and Ellen Apotheker.