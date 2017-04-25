With two pitchers combining for the shutout, the Joel Barlow High baseball team edged New Milford 1-0 on Monday, April 24, at home.

Both teams wore custom jerseys in honor of Nick Tiseo, a Barlow student who has been battling cancer since age 10, who also threw out the first pitch.

The Falcons took the lead for good in the second inning when a sacrifice fly by Rory Lynch brought home Ryan Lutinski, who led off with a single.

Lutinski, Andrew Johnson, Owen Corazelli, Kyle Andreoli, and Ryan Prather each had hits for Barlow. On the mound, Johnson went six and a third innings, allowing no runs on two hits, eight strikeouts and two walks for the win. Matt McGannon went two thirds of an inning for the save.