Police log: Stolen cars, thefts from vehicles, dead bobcat

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from April 17 to April 23.

Monday, April 17

8:25 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Route 59.

9:42 — Dumping/littering. Gallon of paint spilled in roadway. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Maple Road.

9:48 to 11:36 — Motor vehicle stops. No thru trucks and failure to renew registration; operating unregistered motor vehicle; failure to display reflectorized safety number plates; no thru trucks. Written warnings. Route 136.

1:31 p.m. — Programmed patrol. Animal control officer checking for roaming dogs at Aspetuck Land Trust. Programmed patrol. Elm Drive.

2:02 to 11:51 — Motor vehicle stops. Cell phone violation; traveling unreasonably fast; failure to obey stop sign; unreasonable speed. Written warnings. Route 58, Sport Hill Road, Mills Lane, Route 136, Route 59.

2:40 — Utility. Low-hanging phone wire. Referred to utility. Judd Road.

3:48 — Suspicious motor vehicle. Complaint of Jeep driving recklessly. Assisted. Route 58.

Tuesday, April 18

2:47 a.m. — Suspicious motor vehicle. Simple trespass at Union Cemetery. Verbal warning. Route 59.

6:07 — Larceny theft from motor vehicle. Vehicle left unlocked overnight. Investigation. Newman Drive.

9:22 to 10:23 — Motor vehicle stops. No thru trucks; traveling unreasonably fast; cell phone violation. Written warnings. Route 136, Route 59.

9:42 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Ridgeway Road.

12:10 p.m. — Larceny, theft from motor vehicle overnight. Car unlocked. Investigation. Southfield Drive.

12:14 — Programmed patrol. Animal control officer check for roaming dogs at Aspetuck Land Trust. Programmed patrol. Elm Drive.

2:15 — Accident. Two cars, no injuries. Failure to drive reasonable distance apart. Investigation. Center Road.

3:08, 6:06 — Motor vehicle stops. Operating motor vehicle while on hand-held phone, speeding. Written warnings. Route 59.

3:15 — Animal. Roaming white husky mix. Unable to locate. Referred to animal control officer. North Street.

5:40 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Infraction. Sport Hill Road.

Wednesday, April 19

8:45 a.m. — Animal. Dead bobcat in roadway. Referred to animal control officer. Route 59.

9:09 to 10:03 — Motor vehicle stops. No thru trucks. Written warnings. Route 136.

9:31 — Motor vehicle stop. No thru trucks. Written warning. Route 136.

9:46 — Larceny theft from motor vehicle overnight. Vehicle left unlocked. Investigation. Abbey Road.

11:12 — Selective enforcement. Speed sign placed. Selective enforcement. Center Road.

11:31 — Found property. Heavily damaged laptop. Assisted. Route 58.

4:18 p.m. — Animal. Complaint of dog owner not cleaning up after dog at dog park. Referred to animal control officer. Sport Hill Road.

7 — Accident. One-car rollover, no injuries. Failure to drive right. Investigation. Route 58.

Thursday, April 20

7:25 a.m. — Larceny theft from motor vehicle overnight. Car unlocked. Investigation. Norton Road.

7:50 — Motor vehicle found. Vehicle stolen from Hamden found. Investigation. Norton Road.

8:11 — Motor vehicle theft. Car stolen from driveway sometime overnight. Investigation. Norton Road.

10:11 — Animal. Tan Lab/dachshund puppy missing. Referred to animal control officer. Hillcrest Road.

12:25 p.m. — Programmed patrol. Animal control officer checking for roaming dogs at Aspetuck Land Trust. Programmed patrol. Elm Drive.

4:01 — Animal. Complaint of barking dog. Referred to animal control officer. Sturbridge Road.

5:38 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure obey stop sign. Written warning. Judd Road.

Friday, April 21

8:20 a.m. — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Westport Road.

8:47 — Animal. Opossum stuck in windowsill removed. Referred to animal control officer. Norton Road.

2:54 p.m. — Animal. Trumbull animal control officer found older husky with red collar. Referred to animal control officer. Madison Avenue.

4:48 — Animal. Two roaming dogs running in and out of traffic. Referred to animal control officer. North Park Avenue.

11:40, 11:45 — Motor vehicle stops. Failure to obey stop, traveling unreasonably fast. Written warnings. Sport Hill Road, Route 59.

Saturday, April 22

11:35 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Operating motor vehicle while using a hand-held telephone. Written warning. Route 58.

12:29 p.m. — Fraud impersonation. False tax return filed. Assisted. Morehouse Road.

1:29 — Animal. Animal adoption. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

1:38 to 11:34 — Motor vehicle stops. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written and verbal warnings. South Park Avenue, Route 136, Route 58, Route 59.

2:36 — Found property. Phone. Assisted. Redding Road.

3:22 — Assistance. Motor vehicle lockout. Assisted. Sport Hill Road.

8:29 — Suspicious motor vehicle. Simple trespass at Union Cemetery. Verbal warning. Route 59.

Sunday, April 23

12:08 a.m. to 5:27 p.m. — Motor vehicle stops. Failure to keep right; license plate recognition; failure to renew registration; no passing zone; traveling unreasonably fast. Written warnings. Sport Hill Road, Route 59, Route 58.

7:35 — Fire call. Open burn. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. April Drive.