Region 9 Board of Education member arrested

Region 9 Board of Education member Sara Sobel, 48 of Redding, and her husband Jon Sobel, 52 of Redding, were arrested by Redding Police on Monday, April 17 for risk of injury to a minor.

A narrative description of the events that led to the charges is not being released by police due to the age of some parties involved.

All that Redding Police Chief Doug Fuchs said on Tuesday, April 24 were that the charges were filed after “an incident that involved the Department of Children and Families.”

The Sobel’s were both released after posting a $150,000 bond each.

The Sobel’s attorney, Douglas Lewis, said the Sobel’s “are completely innocent as to the charges against them. We will contest these proceedings and look forward to their exoneration.”

The Sobels are due in Danbury Superior Court this Wednesday, April 26.