Staples Free School Fund donates plaque to school

Who was Samuel Staples? The Staples Free School Fund wants everyone to know the inspiring story behind the namesake of Easton’s only elementary school.

“It came to our attention recently that there was nothing displayed in the elementary school that told the story of Mr. Samuel Staples,” John Harris, chairman of the Staples Free School Fund, said. “We (the Trustees of the Staples Free School Fund) thought a plaque was the perfect solution.”

Donated by Karen and Andy Kachele on behalf of the Staples Free School Fund, the plaque details the history of Samuel Staples’ donation that established one of the first free schools in the nation.

In Staples’ time, a formal education was usually reserved only for the children of wealthy people who could afford to pay the tuition. Although he had no children of his own, Staples saw how the lack of an education impacted the children of his fellow farmers.

“He saw a need within his community, and he had the resources to make a difference,” said Harris.

In 1781, Staples donated land that was used to fund the establishment of the Staples Free School. In 1895, following the establishment of a public school system, the Staples Free School closed. In 1931, the Superior Court of Connecticut created the Staples Free School Fund, a college scholarship fund for Easton residents, with the money remaining from Staples’ original donation.

Today, the fund awards scholarships to qualifying Easton college students on an annual basis and is managed by a volunteer board of trustees made up of Easton residents.

“We hope all who take the time to read the plaque and learn a little bit about who Samuel Staples was will be as inspired as we are by his generosity and concern for his community,” said Harris, on behalf of the trustees of the Staples Free School Fund.

The Staples Free School Fund is a 501 (c) (3) charitable foundation and welcomes all contributions. Those interested in making a bequest or contribution should contact the foundation manager at [email protected] or visit the website at staplesfreeschool.org for more information.