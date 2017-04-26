Easton Courier

Car wash is Saturday

By Easton Courier on April 26, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Joel Barlow High varsity softball team will be holding its annual car wash this Saturday next to the Easton EMT station on Sport Hill Road from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The car wash will be run by members of the Barlow Varsity and donations received will be used to support the program, including the purchase of training equipment, etc.

The team will be providing baked goods to the residents of Easton and Redding that will be supporting the event, which has been made possible by Greenfield Mill, which has offered the use of its property for this fundraising event.

