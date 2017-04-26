Team Nick Day brings a win for Barlow varsity baseball

The Joel Barlow and New Milford high school varsity baseball teams dedicated their game to Nick Tiseo on April 24. Nick, a senior at Barlow and an Easton resident, is fighting cancer.

Both teams sported “Team Nick” shirts in place of their jerseys and watched as Nick threw the first pitch of the game. Snacks, bracelets and Team Nick shirts were sold as fund-raisers to help with the family’s medical expenses.

Nick holds a special place in the hearts of both teams because coaches Tim Aiezza (Barlow) and Ryan Johnson (New Milford) are also behavioral technicians in the 3E program at Barlow. When Nick is well enough to attend school, Aiezza and Johnson work with Nick to teach him life skills and help to prepare him for his future after high school.

In addition to the fact that the coaches have a personal connection to Nick, the game was purposely played during the April schedule because April is Autism Awareness Month. At a young age, Nick was diagnosed with this condition, which makes it challenging for him to communicate.

Some of you may recall reading about him back in 2013 when he was fighting cancer for the second time. At that time several classmates ran fund-raisers to help the family. Christmas ornaments were sold, a skating night was held and the improvisation group at Barlow performed as a fund-raiser.

There was a tremendous outpouring of support from the entire community. Nick eventually went into remission, and his family was able to take a big sigh of relief.

Then this fall, his Pre-B ALL (acute lymphoblastic leukemia) returned, and his family feared he wouldn’t make it to enjoy all the wonderful things associated with senior year, like prom and graduation.

Nick has been fighting cancer since he was just 10 years old, and his strength to survive and his parents’ strength to support him are unwavering. Throughout the winter months, Nick underwent a phase I CAR-T cell trial for dim B-cell markers at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, working in conjunction with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

His T cells were programmed to destroy the cancer attached to his B cells. His family felt extremely blessed to learn that with more chemotherapy and this procedure, Nick is once again in remission. But the fight is not over.

Though specialists believe that CAR-T therapy can be a cure for cancer, it is such a new procedure that there is no long-term data to support that theory. Nick’s teams in Boston and New Haven have recommended that he undergo another bone marrow transplant. Right now Nick is waiting for his heart function to recover enough to allow that transplant to happen. Unfortunately, his heart takes a hit following each procedure.

When the time comes for Nick to undergo another bone marrow transplant, it will mean more time away from his friends, time in the hospital feeling sick, and it will put a strain on his family, who make it seem easy to balance work, another child and hospital visits. This type of isolation would be depressing for anyone, let alone a child. Fortunately, several years ago Nick was the recipient of a Mikey’s Way gift of an iPad and laptop to help pass the time.

The fact that Nick received a gift from the Mikey’s Way Foundation (mikeysway.org) brings another special element to his throwing out the first pitch at Monday’s game. Mikey Friedman, the founder of Mikey’s Way, was a former Barlow student and Easton Little League player who was diagnosed with cancer just after his 15th birthday. His diagnosis came at the same time as his freshman year baseball tryout. Although Mikey never had the opportunity to play for Barlow baseball, he had a love for the sport. Mikey used his Make-A-Wish wish to start Mikey’s Way, a foundation that betters the lives of pediatric cancer patients.

Barlow won the game 1-0 against previously undefeated New Milford. One can’t help but wonder if the team’s energy was increased by the presence of Nick and the legacy of Mikey.

To donate toward Nick’s upcoming procedures, mail your tax-deductible donation checks payable to FFFCF to Fairfield Firefighters Charitable Foundation, 95 Sunset Road, Easton CT 06612. Proceeds from the Barlow 5K Color Run on Saturday, April 29, will benefit Nick and two other Barlow students with serious medical conditions, Wyatt Hoover and Zach Standen.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the race starts at 10. The event is sponsored by the Barlow Student Council and the Class of 2018. Tickets may be purchased at lightboxreg.com/joel-barlow-color-run.