‘Officer Mark’ receives D.A.R.E. Lifetime Achievement award

Anyone acquainted with Officer Mark Pastor knows the popular D.A.R.E. officer is rarely at a loss for words. But Pastor said he was speechless when he found out he won the Daryl F. Gates D.A.R.E. Lifetime Achievement Award. Officer Mark was selected from numerous entries from across the nation.

Police Chief Tim Shaw nominated Pastor for the national award. Shaw said the Easton Police Department was proud that Officer Mark, as he is known throughout Easton, was being recognized for more than 26 years of teaching the D.A.R.E. curriculum to students in town.

Along with teaching students, Officer Mark has been an instructor throughout the Northeast and is the lead senior mentor for the Connecticut State Police. Among his greatest accomplishments is his connection with the children he teaches and the relationships that last a lifetime, Shaw said.

In his letter of recommendation, Shaw wrote, “I have been the chief for two years in Easton, and I can’t go to a public event without someone asking about Officer Mark. Many of his students go from the D.A.R.E. program to our middle and high school cadet program. Mark also spearheads this program and has received praise from adjoining towns for helping in starting their respective cadet programs.”

“I’m tickled; this is one of the only times I’m speechless,” Officer Mark said. “I’ve heard about this award, and I thank all of my chiefs. Without you I wouldn’t have been able to have this opportunity. Chief Shaw put it all together and got the ball rolling with Ralph Morales, coordinator for the D.A.R.E. training center who I work with when I train officers.”

In addition to TFC Rafael L. Morales, Connecticut D.A.R.E. program coordinator, and Ronald J. Brogan, director of Region 1 of D.A.R.E. America, supported the nomination, as did First Selectman Adam Dunsby.

“Officer Pastor has devoted his career to teaching kids how to make good decisions,” Dunsby said. “Easton owes him a lot, and we’re very happy to see his hard work recognized.”

An officer with the Easton Police Department for more than 27 years, Officer Mark serves as the School Resource Officer for Samuel Staples Elementary School and Helen Keller Middle School, working with more than 1,100 students. He is also an FBI-certified police instructor, a child seat technician and community police officer.

In June 2002, he was voted the Connecticut D.A.R.E. Officer of the Year. Since 1995 he has been a D.A.R.E. mentor for the Connecticut State Police D.A.R.E. Training Team. He has participated in 20 D.A.R.E. Officer training seminars, which train and certify all D.A.R.E. officers in the state, and is the longest instructing D.A.R.E. officer in Connecticut.

“I have also been to calls where the person is a victim and the only officer they will talk to is Officer Mark,” Shaw wrote in his recommendation. “He developed a bond with the student in elementary school that they never let go of. They are now in their 20s and have issues that Mark helps them out with determining a better path.”

Shaw said that Officer Mark has led many conversations to continue to fight for the positive impact D.A.R.E. has while others doubted the program. Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) started out as a substance abuse prevention education program that seeks to prevent use of controlled drugs, membership in gangs, and violent behavior.

Officer Mark said the D.A.R.E. program has grown up like everything else and evolved into a social and emotional program and making better decisions. He teaches the program to fifth graders with follow-up in seventh grade, where he works with school health teachers to incorporate it into their curriculum.

Officer Mark said he likes being the kind of police officer that people know and feel comfortable around and trust. He praised the faith and support of Easton school officials and teachers, who afford him the opportunity to interface with the students.

He said he loves the fact that “when I’m at Staples, little kids are coming up to me and saying congratulations.”

“While there will be many deserving officers for this distinguished award, I can guarantee that Officer Mark’s heart and soul will at least match but probably exceed, the work he has done for D.A.R.E. throughout his career,” Shaw said. “Officer Mark is not going to slow down with or without this distinguished award, but I feel as his chief of police there is no one more deserving in my eyes.”

Officer Mark will be honored during the 30th annual D.A.R.E. International Training Conference which is being held in Grapevine, Texas, in July.

An alternate route

Pastor, 48, has three children: Nicole, 25, Daniel, 22, and Cody, 7. He and his wife, Denise, own two entertainment companies: Music Mania DJs and Star photo booth. They spend weekends entertaining customers at special events.

He came to policing through an alternate route from most officers. As a kid he loved doing magic tricks and started presenting magic shows at age 12. After high school he graduated from Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Clown College in Venice, Fla., and began his career as a clown. When he needed work that was a little more steady, he got a security job at the Trumbull Mall.

“Everybody else was taking the test to become a police officer,” he said. “I took the test in Milford and passed. Once they hired you went to the Police Academy.”

Officer Mark went to the academy for 16 weeks in 1989 and graduated in February, 1990. When an opening arose at the Easton Police Department, he applied and was hired. He barely knew what D.A.R.E. was, but his first chief in Easton, Gerard Hance, gave him the chance to become a D.A.R.E. officer, and he is eternally grateful for the opportunity.

“It means a lot to me,” he said. “When I go on calls, little ones feel comfortable with me. Supporting families and taking care of each other is what Easton is all about.”