Improving its record to 5-0 overall, the Joel Barlow High boys golf team defeated host Bunnell 173-237 on Wednesday, April 26, at Oronoque Country Club.

Grant Worthington and Piece Beach were co-medalists for the match, each shooting a five-over-par 41 for nine holes. Mike Brown followed with a 44.

Completing the scoring for the team, Jimmy Stablein shot a 47. James Menapace was also in the varsity match, shooting a 52.