As vote nears, school budget trimming impacts staffing

The Easton Board of Education has been trimming its proposed 2017-18 school budget ever since the budget formulation process started several months ago.

There have been some impacts on staffing, which makes up 70% of the budget, including the decision to fill the position of assistant principal at Helen Keller Middle School with an 11-month employee, said Jeff Parker, Easton’s school board chairman. The change would save the school district between $20,000 and $23,000.

Kathy Burke, the current assistant principal and a 12-month employee, will be leaving the school to take a position in another town.

Interviews for a new assistant principal are currently being conducted, Parker said, and the board has received 30 job applications. Face-to-face interviews with school board and community members will take place on May I, he said.

In another budget-trimming change, the board will replace a middle school remedial reading teacher who has resigned with a teacher at a lower salary level, a change that could save $22,000.

The board also opted to eliminate one of the two co-teachers in the middle school Discrete Math program, a move that would save $13,000.

The teacher who would leave that program is already a full-time math teacher at the school, Parker said, and the other co-teacher could handle the program alone.

The board has also reduced the hours of a special education secretary and deferred a professional development conference.

The original $16.08-million school budget proposal presented in January represented a 2.12% increase over the current plan, and after significant trimming, the school board approved a $15.9 million budget proposal in February, representing a 1.1% increase.

Following a March 8 Board of Finance budget hearing, “we found additional savings,” Parker said, and the budget proposal was whittled down to reflect a .718% hike.

After some more reductions, the school budget proposal now stands at $15.8 million, representing a .584% increase.

“We can provide a high-quality education experience at .584%,” Parker said. “It’s not ideal. We have to work harder to do more with less.”

Going any lower “would have a huge impact on the educational opportunities we can provide,” he said. “We would have to cut programs or staff. Neither one is in the best interests of our children.”

State budget cuts loom

The school budget formulation process has been taking place against the backdrop of Gov. Dannel Malloy’s state budget proposal originally intending to transfer hundreds of millions of dollars in state aid from wealthy towns to those with many poor residents.

The proposed changes include reducing Easton’s Educational Cost Sharing (ECS) grant, paying Easton a fixed sum for educating special education students and transferring a third of teacher pension costs back to cities and towns.

Parker said he was encouraged to read recent news reports indicating that there may not be enough votes to pass the legislation regarding pensions.

State legislators vote on the state budget in early June, so Easton education officials won’t know the impact of state cuts until after Easton’s town budget referendum on May 2.

Meanwhile, the school board voted on April 18 to support a motion to reach out to the Fairfield Board of Realtors “to talk about things Easton public schools are doing outside or inside the classroom to improve and expand educational offerings,” Parker said.

The “coffee and cake” meeting would be conducted “so Realtors can tell a story about Easton, more than that it has good schools,” Parker said, and such information would target “folks who are interested in moving into the area.”

Programs that would be discussed include the middle school STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) program and Project Lead the Way, which promotes engineering and has had an impact on the robotics program at Joel Barlow High School.

Other programs include Discrete Math, a higher level mathematics program at the middle school; CS Explorers, an extracurricular computer science class at the elementary and middle school level; and the Parks and Recreation Department’s before- and after-school program.