The Congregational Church of Easton invites the public to a rededication service on Sunday, April 30, at 10 a.m. at 336 Westport Road.

The church will be rededicating its 181-year-old church sanctuary after being newly renovated. People of all faiths are welcome to join the congregation for a special worship service, followed by a coffee hour. For more information, visit eastonchurch.org, call 203-261-2527 or email at [email protected]