Play4TheCure Pink Night is tonight

By Easton Courier on April 27, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team will host Play4TheCure Pink Night tonight at the school stadium field. Barlow will play Bethel with the JV game at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity at 6:30.

The teams will raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research and patient support. All donations and proceeds will go to the National Foundation for Cancer Research.

The Falcon stadium and players will be decked out in pink for the occasion.

“Pink” baked goods, hamburgers, hot dogs, snacks and drinks will be available.

Donations (big and small) will be accepted at the gate or online at the Joel Barlow Girls Lacrosse Pink Night fundraising page at crowdrise.com/joel-barlow-hs-girls-lacrosse.

