Barlow grads open sustainable market in Brooklyn

Easton native Sarah Sproviero and Redding native Isa Wang, both from Joel Barlow High School’s Class of 2007, have joined forces to found Brooklyn-based start-up Lightfoot Market.
The market is focused on making it easier for people to shop with brands that align with their environmental and social values.
“The brands that will win the loyalty of mindful shoppers are those that look beyond the traditional bottom line to contribute to the well-being of our planet,” said Sproviero, co-founder and head of sustainability at Lightfoot Market.
“Our mission is to foster a community that shares the values of environmentally, socially and financially responsible commerce — making responsible shopping accessible to all.”
Sproviero and Wang, friends for more than 10 years, came up with the idea after realizing how difficult and confusing it can be for people to shop for products that have a positive impact on our planet and our society.
Sproviero has a background in environmental and social sustainability and will complete her master’s degree in sustainability management from Columbia University’s Earth Institute this May.
Wang is a co-owner of The Bower Studio, a design studio, herbal apothecary and gift store — and has exhibited sustainable, handmade products at more than 60 markets and trade shows. They identified a need to create a platform connecting environmentally and socially conscious businesses with a growing number of conscious consumers.
The Lightfoot team also includes Redding natives Kristin Hanczor (Barlow Class of 2008) and Julia Mellon.
The debut event was Sunday, April 30, at 26 Bridge Street in Brooklyn and featured more than 55 innovative businesses selling sustainable home goods, bath and beauty products, clothing, accessories, utility products, and food.
There was a concurrent speaker series with talks on sustainable food, lifestyle and fashion. Learn more at lightfootmarket.com.