Earth Day: What Does it Mean?

The first Earth Day was celebrated on April 22, 1970 as a result of an oil spill in California the previous year. Around 20 million people participated in a demonstration that marked the beginning of the modern environmental movement.

Now, 47 years later, the tradition of the day remains much the same with people volunteering in various fundraisers, participating in marches and planting trees.

But saving our planet is not a one-day event. Rather, it is an ongoing process that requires our unwavering commitment.

For every plastic bottle thrown carelessly on the sidewalk, we must recycle ten more. For every tree that is chopped down, we must plant our own gardens. And for every species in danger of extinction, we must fight to preserve it.

Taking care of the Earth may be an arduous task, but we owe it to ourselves — and to the other animals and plants with whom we share this planet — to make living here safe and clean.

Consider the following five facts; they are significant and hopefully thought-provoking.

The “hole” in the stratospheric ozone layer over the Antarctic — the layer that protects people from harmful ultraviolet radiation — is now the largest it has ever been and is not expected to recover until between 2060 and 2075.

Half the world’s tropical and temperate forests are gone.

More than 2 million people globally die prematurely every year due to outdoor and indoor air pollution.

75% of marine fisheries are now overfished or fished to capacity.

In the past 50 years, humans have consumed more resources than in all previous history.

These facts were obtained from ecocycle.org.

