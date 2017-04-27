BOE member, husband, accused of hindering investigation

Arrest warrants on file at Danbury Superior Court the morning of Thursday, April 27, state the recent arrests of Jon and Sara Sobel, of Redding, on charges of risk of injury to a minor were carried out because they are alleged to have hindered a Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigation, and a police investigation into the actions of Steven Overby, 56 of Norwalk.

Ms. Sobel is a member of the Region 9 Board of Education, and was previously the chairman of the Redding Board of Education.

Overby was charged by Redding Police in early March with three counts of sexual assault of a minor in the first degree, three counts of illegal sexual contact and three counts of risk of injury to a minor.

According to warrants issued for the Sobel’s arrests, Overby was residing at the Sobel’s home from September, 2016, to early 2017, and is described as a “close friend” of Ms. Sobel.

Specifically, the arrest warrants allege that “actions and inactions of [the Sobels] can be injurious to the child’s mental and emotional health, as well a (sic) morals. In addition, these actions can also hinder the investigation against Overby.”

Within the arrest warrants’ statement of facts, police say the Sobels were initially hesitant to allow DCF access to school, medical and therapist files relative to the agency’s investigation.

Though they eventually gave consent for the DCF to review these files, they later revoked consent for DCF to see school or therapist files.

On March 23, the DCF notified Redding Police the agency would be issuing letters to the Sobels alleging the couple had been “neglectful.”

After this, on April 3, the Sobels sent an email to DCF stating that they would no longer communicate with the DCF relative to its investigation, asking all further attempts at communication be sent through the couple’s lawyer.

“Recently your agency ‘substantiated’ allegations of neglect against us. We vehemently disagree with the this finding, and have taken steps to appeal the same. We feel continued interaction with your agency, at this time, will only lead to additional stress upon our family,” the email said.

“Respectfully, therefore, we decline to meet with you. Please notify our attorney of any further attempts to communicate.”

The Sobel’s attorney, Douglas Lewis, said earlier this week the Sobel’s “are completely innocent as to the charges against them. We will contest these proceedings and look forward to their exoneration.”

The Sobel’s were both released after posting a $150,000 bond each and were in court relative to these charges on Wednesday, April 26.

According to the Danbury News Times, both Sobels pled not guilty to the charges against them on Wednesday.