Tony Colonnese helped make Easton what it is today

Anthony “Tony” Colonnese worked hard, adored his family and was passionate about everything to do with Easton, according to Daisy Colonnese, the love of his life and his wife of 68 years.

Colonnese served as Easton’s first selectman from 1991 to 1997 and left a lasting legacy of service in the town where he settled with his young wife nearly seven decades ago. He ran the Sport Hill Service Station, just over the border in Fairfield, and was a devoted businessman and family man, those who knew him said.

He was a volunteer firefighter for many years, an avid member of the Easton Exchange Club, and active in the Easton Community Center and the Easton Republican Town Committee. He was also Little League coach for the Rams.

Colonnese, who celebrated his 92nd birthday on Dec. 19 with a big family party, died peacefully in his sleep on March 2. He remained affable even after he developed Alzheimer’s disease during his last years, Daisy said. He slept a lot, and she was able to care for him at home.

“Looking back, we had a very good life,” Daisy said. “Tony liked to do things. He was interested in golf, and we bought a house in Vermont and skied. All of my children are avid skiers now, and the grandchildren also. We had good children and good grandchildren. They’re all productive and all graduated from college or are in the process of it. I feel very fortunate.”

Colonnese was Jim Riling’s Little League coach. “It is no exaggeration to say that Easton would not be what it is today without him,” said Riling, who now is Easton Republican Town Committee chairman.

“One story about Tony that reflects how much he cared for people happened during the oil crisis in the 1970s,” Riling said. “During that time, there was odd-even rationing to purchase gas, based on license plate numbers. There was a family in Easton with a daughter who had leukemia. She was a patient at Yale-New Haven Hospital, and the parents visited her every day before she passed away from the disease.

“Tony made sure the family had gas in their tank every morning from his gas station, even though it was ‘against the rules.’ It was important to Tony that the family was with their daughter during her final days. That was Tony. He loved people, and it showed in his many acts of kindness and everything he did for our community. He will be sorely missed.”

Fellow Republican William J. Kupinse succeeded Colonnese as first selectman in 1997, at a time when Town Hall was quickly switching from manual record systems to computers. Colonnese never used a computer, Daisy said.

“I probably first met Tony when I joined the Exchange Club,” Kupinse said. “Over the years, we spent many a night after the dinner meeting at the Aspetuck Lodge, playing cards. He was a formidable opponent.”

Kupsinse said Colonnese was also an excellent skier and golfer and the force behind the start of the Exchange Club golf event.

“It was his impetus which led to our contributions over the years to various charities, including the support of the Exchange Parenting Center,” Kupinse said.

Colonnese was a good home gardener, always willing to share his knowledge with others, Kupinse said. He was active in the Easton Republican Town Committee and deeply involved in civic matters.

“Tony preceded me as first selectman, and he was a huge help and accompanied me on our walking around the town before each election,” Kupinse said. “Before I ran for first selectman the first time, I can remember asking Tony how much time the job took, and I can remember him suggesting that it might be a couple of hours a day. Looking back, I think Tony just wanted to pass the torch, because I am sure he spent more than a couple of hours a day.

“Tony would even get out and shovel the entranceway to the Town Hall clear of snow, which I must admit I never did. I am sure many can tell you of his dedication to his customers” at the Sport Hill Service Station, “which I can also affirm,” Kupinse said.

Tom Herrmann, also a Republican, succeeded Kupinse as first selectman in 2007 and has equally fond memories of Colonnese, whom Herrmann met shortly after marrying and moving to Easton in 1985. Herrmann said his father-in-law, who was active in Fairfield politics, encouraged his son-in-law to meet and work with Colonnese.

“We hit it off,” Herrmann said. “Tony had a way of making you feel welcome, relevant and important to the community. Herrmann said he would never have had the experience and involvement in politics he went on to have without Colonnese as his “political godfather” who went house to house with him when Herrmann was running for office.

“We have lost a great person with Tony’s passing,” Herrmann said. “He really was a Renaissance man. He never went to college, owned a service station and was so dedicated to public service. He was a good-hearted, ethical, responsible member of the community, truly the salt of the earth and always full of joy.”

Service to town and country

Born in Fairfield, Colonnese was a son of the late Anthony B. and Anna Cocivi Colonnese. He grew up working on his family’s vegetable farm, and at the age of 21 he joined the U.S. Army and served two years, participating in the Army occupation of Germany from 1945 to 1946.

In 1948 he started the Sport Hill Service Station and grew it into a thriving gas and service station. In 1949 he married Daisy, and they moved to Easton.

Colonnese loved to boat and camp at Candlewood Lake with family and friends and was known to plow the neighborhood pond with his Jeep for the kids to play hockey. He coached all three of his boys on the Rams for Easton Little League.

He was an avid skier and a Sterling Ski Club member for many years. He loved to golf, and was a member of Connecticut Golf Club. He was a member of the Exchange Club of Easton, and organized the annual golf outing to raise funds for battered women for many years.

Colonnese was a volunteer fireman, and up until a couple of years ago was the one in the red shirt in the bingo tent at the Easton Fireman’s Carnival, preferring his red shirt when the rest of the firefighters switched to blue.

People who knew him said he was always ready to help anyone in trouble, and was the one to call if you got stuck on the road within a 50-mile radius of Easton. He was involved in the community all his life.

When their growing family outgrew the small house in southern Easton the Colonneses bought in 1949, they enlarged it rather than moving. He and Daisy loved the neighborhood association and the beach where their kids swam and played, and where they socialized with friends over many years.

Daisy lives in the one-floor house to this day, and one of their sons lives nearby. She has no intention of moving.