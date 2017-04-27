Obituary: Ira H. Friedman, of Cornwall, formerly of Easton

Ira H. Friedman, of Cornwall CT, formerly of Easton, CT, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 23, 2017 due to complications from a heart procedure.

Ira was born on May 25, 1931 in Bridgeport, CT. He graduated from Central High School in Bridgeport and attended pharmacy school after graduation.

Ira married the love of his life, Natalie L. Schwarz, on November 22, 1953. Ira worked in a number of fields, principally in the computer programming and information technology professions. He had many interests including being an avid bowler, a skilled aquarist, a New York Giants Football fan-“atic” and loved playing board games with his family. Ira was also a motor boating enthusiast, which eventually led the family to Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire; and that became a family vacation destination for many years. Ira’s interest in helping others led him to become a volunteer fireman for the Easton Volunteer Fire Company in 1974, and he was a lifetime member of the company. He was also a life member of America-St. John’s (Masonic) Lodge No. 8.

Ira struggled with hearing loss due to Meniere’s disease for much of his adult life, and he became an enthusiastic member of the Hearing Loss Association of America, SW Connecticut Chapter.

Ira and Natalie retired in 2012 to Cornwall to be close to family. Ira was predeceased by his beloved wife, Natalie, in 2015 and survived by daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Gary LaRose of Hillsboro, NH, sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Betty Friedman of Concord, NH, Bob Friedman and Gina Olson of Cornwall, CT, and Mark and Leah Friedman of Scottsdale, AZ; granddaughters Sarah and her husband, Lloyd Michaud; Farrah and her husband, Jason Williams, Sky and Haley Trapella, and grandsons Jack and Luke Friedman, and great-grandson, Hayden Williams, as well as his beloved sister and brother-in-law, Deanna and Andre Guilbert of Norwalk, CT.

A celebration of Ira’s life will take place this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest a donation to the Easton Volunteer Fire Company, One Center Rd, Easton, CT 06612 or CurePSP in honor of Ira’s beloved wife, Natalie, at https://give.psp.org/natalie-friedman-fund (or mail to CurePSP, 30 E. Padonia Rd., Suite 201, Timonium, MD 21093).

