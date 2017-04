Posting its best round of the season to date, the Joel Barlow High boys golf team defeated Newtown 166-177 on Thursday, April 27, at Redding Country Club.

Leading the way was Mike Brown with an even-par 36 to be named medalist for the match. Grant Worthington was next with a 40.

Jimmy Stablein and Foster Rowberry were both tied with a 45 apiece. Also in the top five for Barlow was Pierce Beach with a 52.