Girls lacrosse: Joel Barlow 15, Bethel 6

By Easton Courier on April 27, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

In one of its highest scoring efforts of the season, the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team defeated Bethel 15-6 at home on Thursday, April 27.

The Falcons, who led 8-2 after one half, kept up the pace in the second and increased their lead.

Julia Shapiro led Barlow with six goals. She also had two assists.

Cat Conclaves scored four. Tess Siburn and Elena Petron each had two apiece and Sarah Witherbee netted one with three assists.

Maddie Porter, Molly Carroll and Hannah Tunick each had an assist.

Nikki Wallin made five saves in goal for Barlow, now 6-4 overall.

