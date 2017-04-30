Easton participates in National Day of Prayer

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to come together and pray. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

This year’s events occur on Thursday, May 4, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Covenant Church of Easton, 1 Sport Hill Road.

The National Day of Prayer event in Easton will focus on the needs of the Easton community. We will pray special prayers of protection for our families, with emphasis on adolescents and teens. Similarly, prayers will be offered for Easton’s seniors. Also, we will lift up the women and men of the Armed Forces who are serving our nation and promoting and protecting our freedoms.

Additionally, time will be set-aside for participants to share the concerns of their hearts. This is a non-denominational event and everyone is invited.