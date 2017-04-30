Easton Courier

Congregational Church offers Vacation Bible School

By Easton Courier on April 30, 2017 in Community, Events, Happenings, Lead News, News, Religion · 0 Comments

The Congregational Church of Easton.

Parents looking for a fun, educational, free and safe activity for their children this summer may sign up now for God & Me@ Sea Vacation Bible School at the Congregational Church of Easton.

Children will go on adventures as they learn, play games, do crafts, sing, and more to form lasting memories. Vacation Bible School is open to people of all faith backgrounds. Call the church offices at 203-261-2527 or email [email protected] for more information.

The Congregational Church of Easton is located at 336 Westport Road, at the corner of Westport and Center roads.

