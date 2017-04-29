Spotlight on area events

Tag sale

The Easton Senior Center, 650 Morehouse Road, will have a tag sale on Mondays through Thursdays, May 1 to May 16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday, May 17, from 8 a.m. to noon. Awesome treasures, including a large DVD and blue ray inventory of more than 1,000 discs, plus housewares, small electronics, clothing, baby items and toys. Center staff say there is “something for everyone.” For more information, call 203-268-1145.

Pasta Dinner

Helen Keller Middle School’s Eighth Grade Government invites the community to the 44th annual Pasta Dinner on Friday, May 5, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $10 and includes salad, pasta dinner with meatballs, dessert, and live entertainment. This year’s theme is Outer Space. Tickets may be purchased from any eighth grader or at the door.

Historical bike ride

Trumbull historian and author Sue A. Del Bianco will lead a spring historical bike ride on Sunday, May 21, at 11 a.m. Cyclists will meet at the Tait Road commuter parking lot in Trumbull and cycle from the Trumbull Valley to Monroe. Del Bianco will be stopping off with the cyclists at historical points-of-interest and educating everyone on the then-and-now of the railroad line that ran on the rail trail and how it promoted industry and linked the communities in the Trumbull Valley and Monroe. She will stop off at the remains of an old mill, a fountain pool from an old amusement park called Parlor Rock, a cow tunnel under the rail trail, the site of a plane crash during WWII, the grave site of Monroe’s legendary witch, Hannah Crannah, and an old train station. For more information, call 203-260-5394 or e-mail [email protected] Admission is free. No reservation is required.