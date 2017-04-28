Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is now available online.

Spring session

The ECC has begun the spring session of programs, which include classes for toddlers, youths, teens, and adults.

Toddler classes are parent and child Playtots play group, jump bunch, and creative movement. For older

children there are sports classes, including basketball, tennis, rock climbing, archery, and more. We also offer enrichment classes for older children, which include cartooning, sewing, breakdancing, and skateboarding.

Adult fitness and yoga classes are starting next week. Zumba, Pilates, basic yoga, body sculpting, beginner and intermediate tennis lessons, and rock climbing are offered.

And don’t forget your pets — puppy and adult dog obedience classes are great for your new puppy or adopted rescue dog.

Night at the Races fundraiser

On April 29, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the ECC would like to formally invite you to the “Night at the Races” in your home town. Come on down to the ECC at 364 Sport Hill Road and enjoy food, beverages, live entertainment and an auction with all proceeds benefiting the ECC. You can register online at webtrac.eastoncc.com or at 203-459-9700. Ticket prices are $75 per person and $140 per couple.

Activity night events

Fifth grade activity night will be held on Friday, May 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the ECC Teen Center and Gym. This activity night is a free event for Samuel Staples fifth graders and no registration or waiver is required. The event will include live music, games, sports, ga ga ball, dancing and more. Pizza will be available at $1 a slice.

May Middle School Night will be held on Friday, May 12, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the ECC Teen Center and Gym. Admission at the door is $5. The evening will include ga ga ball, basketball, soccer, music, dancing, table games, fun with friends, snacks for sale.